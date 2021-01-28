Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $311,000 Stock Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,229,000 after purchasing an additional 393,772 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1,042.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 421,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 384,179 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the third quarter worth $64,547,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,634,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,615,386,000 after acquiring an additional 74,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 504,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,003,000 after acquiring an additional 41,746 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $2,665,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,186 shares in the company, valued at $31,583,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.34, for a total transaction of $4,103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 138,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,939,188.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,341 shares of company stock worth $31,422,329 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $431.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.06. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $247.22 and a 1-year high of $466.21. The company has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.82, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $285.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.07 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $380.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.00.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software; and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

