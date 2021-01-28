Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $503,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 950,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,657,000 after purchasing an additional 629,767 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 36.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,602,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,262,000 after acquiring an additional 428,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,540,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,636,000 after purchasing an additional 268,059 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 811,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,870,000 after purchasing an additional 261,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 685.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 152,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,473,000 after buying an additional 133,119 shares during the period. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Bank of America raised Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $211.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.44.

ITW stock opened at $195.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.94 and a 1 year high of $224.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $204.25 and a 200 day moving average of $199.41. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.84%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

