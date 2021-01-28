Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $740,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,161,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $164,326,000 after buying an additional 27,941 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,168,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 69.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after purchasing an additional 7,470 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 10.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 74,561 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.3% in the third quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 10,608 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $4,062,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy D. Cook sold 52,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.91, for a total transaction of $6,963,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,033.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,500 shares of company stock worth $62,461,870. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $131.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $123.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 74.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.46%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $137.00 to $157.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, January 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

