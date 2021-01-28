Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Lowers Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Grandview Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 3,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowa Financial Group Inc. now owns 724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 11,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $88.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $164.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.36, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.44. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

