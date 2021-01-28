Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) by 43.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,153 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axel Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 22.2% in the third quarter. Axel Capital Management LLC now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,009,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 33.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 396,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,016,000 after buying an additional 98,641 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the third quarter worth approximately $656,000. 55.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & Plc has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $46.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by ($0.10). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & Plc will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. HSBC cut shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.54.

In related news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total transaction of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

