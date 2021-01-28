Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Sells 88 Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC cut its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pool by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 1.0% during the third quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pool by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Pool by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 832 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.04, for a total value of $227,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Joslin sold 3,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.09, for a total transaction of $1,405,971.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,195,895.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 42,049 shares of company stock worth $15,842,567. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Pool from $307.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.67.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $354.66 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.44 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $364.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.04. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $160.35 and a 52-week high of $401.29.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

