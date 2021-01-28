Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 28th. Thrive Token has a market cap of $425,242.43 and $10,097.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Thrive Token has traded 9.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thrive Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Thrive Token Profile

THRT is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,247,500 tokens. The official website for Thrive Token is ico.thrivelabs.io. Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico. Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs.

According to CryptoCompare, “Thrive is a blockchain-based marketplace to buy and sell advertising. It provides the consumers with the possibility of receiving rewards for sharing their data and reviewing the quality of websites on Thrives ecosystem. Features like premium placements, accurate reach or brand security are meant to be available for the publishers and advertisers at Thrive. ThriveToken is an Ethereum-based token and is native to Thrive. THRT ERC20 token is the only digital/fiat coin used in the Thrive marketplace and it is used as a medium for rewards payments for data sharing or website reviews. “

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thrive Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thrive Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

