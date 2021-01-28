Thunder Token (TT) Price Reaches $0.0048

Thunder Token (CURRENCY:TT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One Thunder Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Thunder Token has a market cap of $28.51 million and approximately $7.90 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00010494 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $156.58 or 0.00457819 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 41.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 96.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000025 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token Profile

Thunder Token (CRYPTO:TT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,887,903,653 tokens. Thunder Token's official website is www.thundercore.com. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Thunder Token's official message board is medium.com/thunderofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

Thunder Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

