Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) vs. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Critical Review

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMF) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) are both mid-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tingyi (Cayman Islands) $8.97 billion 1.11 $481.99 million $0.09 19.67 Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft $960.58 million 2.61 $177.92 million N/A N/A

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has higher revenue and earnings than Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft.

Profitability

This table compares Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tingyi (Cayman Islands) N/A N/A N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft -4.26% -1.52% -0.91%

Risk and Volatility

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) and Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tingyi (Cayman Islands) 0 0 0 0 N/A Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) beats Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tingyi (Cayman Islands)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, carbonated soft drinks, fruit juice drinks, and bottled water, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics. It also provides logistics, properties management, and management services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a sales network of 371 sales offices and 182 warehouses, which served 36,186 wholesalers and 185,789 direct retailers. Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. was founded in 1992 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other. The Airport segment operates and maintains aircraft movement areas and terminals, as well as equipment and facilities for passenger and baggage handling, as well as security controls for passengers. This segment also offers various services to support airport operations, deal with emergencies and disruptions, and ensure security. The Handling & Security services segment provides various services for the handling of aircraft and passengers on scheduled and charter flights, as well as for the handling of general aviation aircraft and passengers. This segment also operates the general aviation center; and provides security controls for persons and hand luggage. The Retail & Properties segment offers services that support airport operations, including shopping, food and beverages, VIP, lounges, and parking, as well as develops and markets properties. The Malta segment operates Malta airport; and provides parking services, as well as rents retail and office space. The Other segment offers technical and repair, energy supply and waste disposal, telecommunication and information technology, electromechanical and building, construction management, and consulting services, as well as construction and maintenance services for infrastructure facilities. The company is headquartered in Schwechat, Austria.

