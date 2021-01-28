Titanium (OTCMKTS:TITUF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.25

Titanium Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:TITUF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.25 and traded as high as $0.36. Titanium shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 48,044 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Titanium Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TITUF)

Titanium Corporation Inc develops technologies for the recovery of heavy minerals and bitumen in Canada. The company's Value from Waste technology is used to recover bitumen, solvents, minerals, and water from oil sands waste tailings. It has interests in six oil sands mining projects. The company is based in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Titanium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titanium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.