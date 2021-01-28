Tixl Price Hits $79.08 on Major Exchanges (MTXLT)

Tixl (CURRENCY:MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Tixl has a total market capitalization of $4.88 billion and $3,412.00 worth of Tixl was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tixl token can currently be bought for approximately $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Tixl has traded 76.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tixl

Tixl’s total supply is 899,994,671 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,765,824 tokens. The official message board for Tixl is medium.com/tixlcurrency. The official website for Tixl is tixl.me/executive-summary. The Reddit community for Tixl is https://reddit.com/r/tixl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tixl’s official Twitter account is @TixlOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tixl is a non-profit FinTech company based in Hamburg, Germany. Tixl is the company behind the “Autobahn Network” project, a next-generation payment network. MTXLT (later TXL) is a token issued by Tixl, and the flagship asset of the Autobahn Network, which can be transferred with zero fees. The Autobahn Network allows Bitcoin, and other digital assets, to be transferred quickly and privately with low transaction fees. “

Tixl Token Trading

