Tiziana Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSA) Shares Up 6.7%

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.29 and last traded at $3.96. 1,190,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 2,491,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tiziana Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Tiziana Life Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $236.97 million, a PE ratio of -124.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.07.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tiziana Life Sciences by 2,700.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 337,508 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $645,000. Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tiziana Life Sciences in the third quarter worth $57,000.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. The company's product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

