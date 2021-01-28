TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR) Shares Up 7.7%

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) (CVE:TNR)’s share price was up 7.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 320,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 99% from the average daily volume of 160,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.04. The firm has a market cap of C$13.14 million and a P/E ratio of -5.50.

TNR Gold Corp. (TNR.V) Company Profile (CVE:TNR)

TNR Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and lithium deposits. The company holds a 90% interest in the Shotgun gold project located in the southwestern Alaska. It also holds a 0.36% net smelter returns royalty on the Los Azules copper project located in San Juan province, Argentina; and a 1.8% net smelter returns royalty on the Mariana Lithium property in Argentina.

