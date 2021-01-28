TokenClub Price Up 4.1% Over Last Week (TCT)

TokenClub (CURRENCY:TCT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. One TokenClub token can currently be bought for about $0.0105 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, TokenClub has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar. TokenClub has a market capitalization of $7.28 million and approximately $597,000.00 worth of TokenClub was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.34 or 0.00070743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $296.65 or 0.00899257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006134 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00052928 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,411.46 or 0.04278711 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018021 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00014639 BTC.

About TokenClub

TCT is a token. Its launch date was December 25th, 2017. TokenClub’s total supply is 995,239,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 692,992,169 tokens. TokenClub’s official Twitter account is @Token8Club and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenClub is m.weibo.cn/u/6428288074. TokenClub’s official website is www.tokenclub.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TokenClub is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency investment platform, which provides investors with cryptocurrency market information, investment consulting and strategies, and other services. TCT is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on TokenClub's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling TokenClub

TokenClub can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

