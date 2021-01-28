Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barrington Research

Barrington Research upgraded shares of Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barrington Research currently has $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upped their price objective on Townsquare Media from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Townsquare Media has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $10.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.55.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. Townsquare Media had a negative net margin of 43.84% and a negative return on equity of 64.93%. The company had revenue of $95.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.12 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Townsquare Media will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Townsquare Media stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,169 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.25% of Townsquare Media worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 44.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Townsquare Media

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a radio, digital media, entertainment, and digital marketing solutions company in small and mid-sized markets. It operates through Advertising, Townsquare Interactive, and Live Events segments. The company provides advertising and marketing solutions to advertisers and businesses through its radio stations, Websites, radio stations' online streams, and mobile applications; and digital advertising services, as well as operates Townsquare Ignite, a digital programmatic advertising platform.

