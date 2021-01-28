TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Trading Up 5.3% on Insider Buying Activity

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON) rose 5.3% during trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $10.22 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 958,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 658,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.64.

Specifically, CEO Charles Theuer acquired 11,000 shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $98,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 201,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,063.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ikarian Capital, Llc bought 520,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.61 per share, with a total value of $4,999,996.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,028,568 shares of company stock worth $9,109,339. 23.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $124.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.74.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.27. On average, research analysts expect that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCON. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 30,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 58.3% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,180 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 22,530 shares during the last quarter. 42.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCON)

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer and wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Its lead clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), an investigational PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma.

