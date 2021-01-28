Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR)

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,908 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 5,716% compared to the average volume of 50 put options.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $42.85 on Thursday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $58.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 49.05 and a beta of -0.02.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $156.96 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 83.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 20,712 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 375,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,609,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

