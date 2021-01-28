Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,556 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,297% compared to the typical daily volume of 183 call options.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $7,280,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,926,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $7,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,310 shares in the company, valued at $45,364,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $180,667,000 after buying an additional 408,870 shares during the period. Stonepine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 321,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,645,000 after buying an additional 229,093 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 485,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,310,000 after buying an additional 217,081 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,777,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after buying an additional 142,920 shares during the period.

LGND stock opened at $162.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $57.24 and a fifty-two week high of $198.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -164.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $41.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.09 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. Ligand Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LGND. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

