Traders Purchase Large Volume of AMC Networks Call Options (NASDAQ:AMCX)

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,564 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,677% compared to the average daily volume of 482 call options.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of AMC Networks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $29.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.38.

Shares of AMCX opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. AMC Networks has a fifty-two week low of $19.62 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.34.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $654.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.67 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 53.93%. The business’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Networks will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 65.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 26,714 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,471,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 58.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 169,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 4.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 92,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 3,768 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

