Traders Purchase Large Volume of Autoliv Call Options (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,884 call options on the company. This is an increase of 4,314% compared to the average daily volume of 88 call options.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. SEB Equity Research cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.19.

ALV stock opened at $88.72 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.88. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $38.16 and a 12-month high of $95.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autoliv will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 2,894 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total transaction of $258,868.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,696,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of Autoliv by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 18,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 8,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

