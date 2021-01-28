Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 24,953 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,912% compared to the typical volume of 1,240 call options.

MIK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut The Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Michaels Companies in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut The Michaels Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get The Michaels Companies alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 159.4% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 299,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 183,908 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $735,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of The Michaels Companies by 3,059.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Michaels Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $631,000.

The Michaels Companies stock opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The Michaels Companies has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 3.18.

The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.27. The Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Michaels Companies will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for hobbyist and do-it-yourself home decorators in the United States and Canada. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 basic and seasonal stock-keeping units (SKUs) in arts, crafts, framing, floral, and home dÃ©cor and seasonal merchandise.

Recommended Story: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for The Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.