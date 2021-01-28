Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Trainline (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Trainline stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. Trainline has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $4.62.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK T4B, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.