TransAlta Co. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of TransAlta in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TransAlta’s FY2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.51 EPS.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $385.78 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TAC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. CIBC raised TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. TransAlta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.46.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $8.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.76. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $9,770,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 269.6% during the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 554,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 404,400 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 557.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 160,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 136,093 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter valued at $629,000. Institutional investors own 58.13% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -144.44%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

