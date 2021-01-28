Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Transphorm Inc. designs and manufactures GaN semiconductors for high voltage power conversion applications. It produces JEDEC and AEC-Q101 GaN semiconductor devices. The company operates principally in Goleta and Aizu, Japan. Transphorm Inc. is headquartered in Goleta, California. “

Shares of Transphorm stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. Transphorm has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $50.00.

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 million. Research analysts anticipate that Transphorm will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc designs and manufactures gallium nitride (GaN) field effect transistors. It offers products for various high-voltage power conversion applications, such as server/storage products, PV inverters, automotive products, and motor control. The company offers products through sales representatives and distributors in the Americas, the EMEA, Japan, China and ASEAN, Korea, and Taiwan.

