TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TRAVELCENTERS OF AMERICA, LLC. is a full-service national travel center chain in the U.S., with nationwide locations serving hundreds of thousands of professional drivers and other highway travelers each month – including virtually all major trucking fleets. Their travel centers operate under the TravelCenters of America, TA and Petro brand names and offer diesel and gasoline fueling services, restaurants, heavy truck repair facilities, stores and other services. “

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TA. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of TravelCenters of America from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upgraded TravelCenters of America to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on TravelCenters of America from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TravelCenters of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of TA stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.33. TravelCenters of America has a 1 year low of $5.51 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The firm has a market cap of $407.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 2.04.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.08). TravelCenters of America had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that TravelCenters of America will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TravelCenters of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. 48.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America Company Profile

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

