Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Barrington Research

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) was upgraded by equities researchers at Barrington Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Travelzoo’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

TZOO opened at $12.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $139.57 million, a P/E ratio of -9.49 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelzoo during the third quarter worth $79,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. 24.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

