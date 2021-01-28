Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.97

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.97 and traded as low as $6.58. Trecora Resources shares last traded at $6.69, with a volume of 82,920 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Trecora Resources alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $166.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.50 million. Trecora Resources had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 5.46%. On average, analysts predict that Trecora Resources will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Trecora Resources during the third quarter valued at $67,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Trecora Resources by 36.2% during the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 13,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its position in Trecora Resources by 25.0% during the third quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

See Also: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Trecora Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trecora Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.