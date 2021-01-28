TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) were down 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $41.69 and last traded at $42.33. Approximately 1,023,529 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 892,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.21.

A number of analysts have commented on THS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -423.30, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Thomas Emmet Oneill III sold 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $296,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,238. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Clifford Braun sold 12,368 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $470,107.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,968 shares of company stock valued at $883,576 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,160,000 after buying an additional 86,074 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,458,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 802,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,520,000 after buying an additional 17,293 shares during the period.

About TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage manufacturer in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, and Meal Solutions segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, French toasts, bars, and ready-to-eat cereals.

See Also: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.