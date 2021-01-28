Trex (NYSE:TREX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TREX. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Trex in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a buy rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Trex in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a market perform rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Trex from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $72.09.

NYSE TREX opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 65.18 and a beta of 1.46. Trex has a twelve month low of $28.11 and a twelve month high of $104.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.76.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.94 million. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Trex will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP William R. Gupp sold 7,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.16, for a total value of $508,006.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Trex by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Trex by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Trex by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.56% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories for residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

