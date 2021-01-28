TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 20.03%.

TriCo Bancshares stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.62. 84,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,583. TriCo Bancshares has a 52-week low of $23.05 and a 52-week high of $41.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.72.

TCBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

