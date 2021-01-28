Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Tricon Residential (OTCMKTS:TCNGF) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $12.50 to $14.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TCNGF. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Tricon Residential from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.89.

Get Tricon Residential alerts:

Shares of Tricon Residential stock traded down $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $9.65. 580 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,135. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.27. Tricon Residential has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $9.88.

Tricon Residential Company Profile

Tricon Capital Group Inc is a principal investor and asset manager primarily focused on rental housing in North America. The firm invests in a portfolio of single-family rental homes, multi-family rental apartments and for-sale housing assets, and manages third-party capital in connection with its investments.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Tricon Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tricon Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.