Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.85. Trio-Tech International shares last traded at $4.74, with a volume of 13,812 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $16.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.85.

In related news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $43,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,612.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $171,875 in the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trio-Tech International stock. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.89% of Trio-Tech International as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT)

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

