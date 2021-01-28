TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) will report ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for TripAdvisor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.10). TripAdvisor posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TripAdvisor will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.96). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.79. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover TripAdvisor.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The travel company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.33 million. TripAdvisor had a negative return on equity of 15.76% and a negative net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

TRIP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on TripAdvisor from $21.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays began coverage on TripAdvisor in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on TripAdvisor from $25.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on TripAdvisor from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TripAdvisor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.15.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.12. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. TripAdvisor has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $36.17.

In other news, CFO Ernst 02494 Teunissen sold 32,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,112,548.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,502. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Seth J. Kalvert sold 18,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $487,467.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,098 shares in the company, valued at $875,977.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,047 shares of company stock worth $1,610,040. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,000. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages.

