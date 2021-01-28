TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TriState Capital (NASDAQ:TSC) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TriState Capital had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 9.39%.

Shares of TSC stock traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $18.82. 4,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,511. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 2.10. TriState Capital has a twelve month low of $7.59 and a twelve month high of $24.79.

Get TriState Capital alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on TSC. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of TriState Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriState Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of TriState Capital in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.40.

About TriState Capital

TriState Capital Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for TriState Capital Bank that provides various commercial and private banking services to middle-market businesses and high-net-worth individuals in the United States. It operates in two segments, Bank and Investment Management. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as promontory's certificate of deposit account registry services and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for TriState Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriState Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.