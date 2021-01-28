Triumph Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NASDAQ:TBK)

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.76. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens lowered shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

Triumph Bancorp stock opened at $61.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.77. Triumph Bancorp has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $64.30.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 6.74%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Triumph Bancorp by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,327,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,614,000 after buying an additional 23,205 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after purchasing an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Triumph Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,233,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 19,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

