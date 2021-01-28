TriumphX (TRIX) Price Tops $0.70 on Top Exchanges

TriumphX (CURRENCY:TRIX) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. TriumphX has a total market capitalization of $8.66 million and $682,821.00 worth of TriumphX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TriumphX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.70 or 0.00002124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TriumphX has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TriumphX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.35 or 0.00049474 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000824 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.27 or 0.00127930 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00272188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.70 or 0.00068714 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00067163 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.33 or 0.00324860 BTC.

TriumphX Token Profile

TriumphX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,342,380 tokens. TriumphX’s official website is trix.deeple.io. TriumphX’s official message board is medium.com/triumphx.

Buying and Selling TriumphX

TriumphX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TriumphX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TriumphX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TriumphX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TriumphX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TriumphX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.