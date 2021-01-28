trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Shares Gap Down to $3.19

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.19, but opened at $2.86. trivago shares last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 53,933 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on trivago from $2.10 to $2.20 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on trivago from $1.85 to $2.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on trivago from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on trivago from $1.50 to $2.20 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

Get trivago alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.84. The stock has a market cap of $826.87 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.82.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.99 million. trivago had a negative net margin of 62.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that trivago will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in trivago by 13,244.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in trivago by 73.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 160,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in trivago by 242.3% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 63,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 44,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.62% of the company’s stock.

trivago Company Profile (NASDAQ:TRVG)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 54 localized websites and apps in 32 languages.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.