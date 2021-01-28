TrueChain Market Capitalization Tops $12.98 Million (TRUE)

TrueChain (CURRENCY:TRUE) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. Over the last seven days, TrueChain has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueChain has a market cap of $12.98 million and $14.81 million worth of TrueChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000479 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.18 or 0.00068113 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.74 or 0.00895625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006009 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00050280 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,423.34 or 0.04183155 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00017998 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00014619 BTC.

TrueChain Token Profile

TrueChain (TRUE) is a fPoW+ PBFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. TrueChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,575,543 tokens. TrueChain’s official Twitter account is @truechaingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. TrueChain’s official website is www.truechain.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “True Chain, the Singapore based company launched a decentralized commercial infrastructure ecosystem aiming to provide high-speed point-to-point communication, value transfer and build a social infrastructure of smart contracts. The TrueChain platform brings a diverse community to the ecosystem to attract worldwide developers/entrepreneurs. Through the platform, users can manage assets, orders, buy, sell from different industries such as Medical Care, Insurance, Asset Securitisation, Digital Advertising. TrueChain implemented fPoW+ PBFT hybrid consensus and has a strong global open source developer community supporting it and provides the underlying public blockchain infrastructure with high performance and security for decentralized applications and financial transactions. It has reportedly received investments from the likes of ZB capital, crypto capital, and UB.VC. TRUE is used as a value of storage and medium of exchange on the platform. In the last quarter of 2018, TrueChain completed a token migration and i no longer on Ethereum “

Buying and Selling TrueChain

TrueChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

