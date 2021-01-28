TrueFeedBack Market Cap Reaches $3.35 Million (TFB)

TrueFeedBack (CURRENCY:TFB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 28th. TrueFeedBack has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $298,168.00 worth of TrueFeedBack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TrueFeedBack has traded 24.1% higher against the dollar. One TrueFeedBack coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00072565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.06 or 0.00886953 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00006312 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00052820 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,408.10 or 0.04335651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017858 BTC.

TrueFeedBack Coin Profile

TrueFeedBack (CRYPTO:TFB) is a coin. TrueFeedBack's total supply is 6,357,575,089 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,575,089 coins. The official website for TrueFeedBack is www.truefeedbackchain.com. TrueFeedBack's official Twitter account is @

. TrueFeedBack’s official message board is medium.com/@truefeedbackchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFeedBack is a survey/bounty platform where companies, institutions, academicians or other interested parties can create surveys or bounties. Users can participate in these surveys and bounties, get incentives for participating and stay anonymous all the time. “

TrueFeedBack Coin Trading

TrueFeedBack can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFeedBack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFeedBack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TrueFeedBack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

