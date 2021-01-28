Truist Downgrades Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) to Hold

Truist lowered shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $12.00.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnite from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnite from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnite presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.14.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNI opened at $36.84 on Monday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.39 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $60.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.90 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. On average, analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David Day sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 351,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,011.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.50, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 335,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,233.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 291,617 shares of company stock worth $4,171,654. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Magnite during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions.

