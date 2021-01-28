Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Bank OZK in a report issued on Sunday, January 24th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Bank OZK’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.13 EPS.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 6.58% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank OZK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.70.

NASDAQ OZK opened at $38.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.56. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $14.20 and a twelve month high of $39.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 15.5% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank OZK during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 33.64%.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Featured Article: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.