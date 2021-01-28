Trustmark Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th.

Trustmark has a dividend payout ratio of 47.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Trustmark to earn $2.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.7%.

Shares of Trustmark stock opened at $28.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.08 and a one year high of $33.80.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $180.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.78 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Trustmark will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

