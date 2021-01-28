TrustVerse (TRV) Market Cap Hits $7.18 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 28th. In the last week, TrustVerse has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One TrustVerse coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $7.18 million and approximately $387,927.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00071007 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $294.45 or 0.00897932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00054088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.39 or 0.04331524 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00014668 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00017952 BTC.

TrustVerse Coin Profile

TrustVerse (TRV) is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 486,491,528 coins. TrustVerse’s official website is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TrustVerse is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustVerse is a digital wealth management company that provides an all-in-one solution for digital asset management. It offers solutions for the entire financial life cycle of its users: from accumulation to legacy planning. The aim is to provide stable, safe and efficient financial planning. Its services, represented by planets in the universe, are forms of our unique digital wealth management solutions, aimed at providing a better financial ecosystem for all. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

