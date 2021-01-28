Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $51.61

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.61 and traded as high as $52.35. Tsingtao Brewery shares last traded at $52.10, with a volume of 1,402 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tsingtao Brewery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.56. The company has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Tsingtao Brewery (OTCMKTS:TSGTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tsingtao Brewery Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSGTY)

Tsingtao Brewery Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of beer products worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Shandong Region; South China Region; North China Region; East China Region; Southeast China Region; Hong Kong, Macau and Other Overseas Region; and Finance Company.

