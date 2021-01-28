Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) Shares Sold by Ennismore Fund Management Ltd

Ennismore Fund Management Ltd reduced its position in Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,775 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 7,877 shares during the period. Tucows accounts for approximately 13.0% of Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Tucows were worth $5,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 376,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,429 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 38,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV increased its stake in shares of Tucows by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren TGV now owns 1,609,627 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $110,904,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tucows in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,388,000. 56.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David John Woroch sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $305,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,138.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jessica Sybil-Lynne Johannson sold 1,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $94,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,720 shares in the company, valued at $196,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,410 shares of company stock valued at $778,750. 13.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Tucows stock traded down $4.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $88.17. 5,364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,216. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Tucows Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $94.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $935.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.80 and a beta of 0.72.

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) (TSE:TC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Tucows had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business had revenue of $74.31 million during the quarter.

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

