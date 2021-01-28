Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) Hits New 12-Month High at $120.21

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$120.21 and last traded at C$117.91, with a volume of 13967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$119.91.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$95.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.57.

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$99.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tucows Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Tucows Inc. (TC.TO) Company Profile (TSE:TC)

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile services under the Ting Mobile name, including the sale of retail telephony services, mobile phone hardware, and related accessories.

