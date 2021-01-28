Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Price Up 9.4%

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN)’s stock price traded up 9.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $18.95 and last traded at $18.92. 440,731 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 606,227 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.29.

TUFN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays increased their target price on Tufin Software Technologies from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

The stock has a market cap of $563.74 million, a P/E ratio of -16.25 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.20. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 44.38% and a negative net margin of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $25.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Tufin Software Technologies by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 282,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after buying an additional 15,302 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 110.7% during the third quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 48,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 25,428 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies by 21.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in Tufin Software Technologies by 54.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 106,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. 40.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TUFN)

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

