Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) (LON:TLW) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 26.67 ($0.35).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L) in a report on Thursday.

Shares of TLW stock traded down GBX 0.34 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 27.10 ($0.35). 39,692,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,993,850. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 31.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 24.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18. The stock has a market capitalization of £383.21 million and a P/E ratio of -0.12. Tullow Oil plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.29 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 53.68 ($0.70).

About Tullow Oil plc (TLW.L)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Its portfolio comprises 80 licenses covering 195,751 square kilometers in 15 countries. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

