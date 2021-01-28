Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) Lowered to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi (OTCMKTS:TRKNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS TRKNY opened at $2.33 on Wednesday. Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97.

About Türk Telekomünikasyon Anonim Sirketi

TÃ¼rk TelekomÃ¼nikasyon Anonim Sirketi, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services in Turkey. It offers mobile, internet, phone and TV products and services under TÃ¼rk Telekom brand name. The company also provides PSTN and wholesale broadband services; retail internet services, IPTV, satellite TV, Web TV, mobile TV, and smart TV services; IT solutions; convergence technologies; online education software; project development and corporate venture capital services; and wholesale data and capacity services.

