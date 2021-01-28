Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Stock Price Down 6.5%

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)’s share price dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $354.45 and last traded at $355.15. Approximately 2,696,590 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 58% from the average daily volume of 1,705,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $380.00.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Twilio from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. FBN Securities boosted their price target on Twilio from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Twilio from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Twilio from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a PE ratio of -128.01 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $360.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $293.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.94 and a current ratio of 10.94.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.52, for a total transaction of $163,377.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George Hu sold 18,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.35, for a total value of $5,035,206.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 183,884 shares of company stock worth $63,443,211 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,340,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,813,645,000 after buying an additional 2,264,733 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 574.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 866,707 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 738,212 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Twilio by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 998,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,534,000 after acquiring an additional 682,948 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,167,000 after acquiring an additional 210,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,935,000. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

